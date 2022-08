Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after 9 months of dating each other in a rendezvous romance. Kim and Pete met first via the SNL sketch where they kissed for the first time during the Aladdin-themed sketch. Things didn't hit it off until later. And now, new pictures of Pete Davidson have surfaced online which has concerned his fans. Pete was snapped on the sets of Wizards, shooting. His look has been going viral. It seems like Pete is keeping himself busy after the split from Kim Kardashian. Also Read - Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson call it quits after 9 months of rendezvous relationship [Read Report]

Pete Davidson spends time on movie sets after break-up with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's break-up is being widely discussed in Hollywood News for the last couple of hours. As per the latest report in HollywoodLife.com, Pete Davidson was seen in a beige t-shirt which read, "I feel like sh*t." He had a Wizards cap on. The report states that Pete played basketball and was pretty chill the whole time on the sets. He even went shirtless and flaunted his tattoos including those of Kim Kardashian and her kids' initials. A Daily Mail reported that Pete looked like "he didn't have a care in the world." He was shooting hoops and chilling with the production crew. Pete Davidson is shooting in Australia for , Naomi Scott starrer by David Michôd. Pete has created an impression on the crew by coming up with the idea of a basketball game during breaks. He also made the makeshift basketball court and brought in the hoop and also a stereo for some music. Also Read - Kim Kardashian is one proud mother as she shows off daughter North West's early talent for fashion designing [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pete davidson (@petedavidson.93)

Pete Davidson's look concerns fans

Pictures of Pete Davidson from the sets of Wizards are going viral. Fans are noticing how heartbroken he looks. Netizens commented saying that he looks homeless. Someone talked about the bags and dark circles under his eyes and said that he looked like he didn't sleep. Some supported Pete saying it might probably be just a look for the movie and the comedian might be wearing make-up. Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock again; BTS Jimin's dating rumours with Korean actress and more

Advertisement

The report states that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up about a week ago.