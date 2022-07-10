Kim Kardashian is considered to be a style icon. The American reality TV star and socialite made news a couple of weeks ago for her Met Gala look for which she had borrowed Marilyn Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday Mr President dress. For the same Kim had taken up a special diet as well. And the latest BTS on Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look will leave you baffled. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared some deets about her diet that gave her a medical condition. Also Read - Kim Kardashian spotted at Paris Fashion Week; netizens brutally troll the socialite for her dressing sense, say, 'North dresses better'

Kim Kardashian shares Met Gala look deets

When Kim had made an appearance at the Met Gala, it had instantly become the talk of the town. The sheer embellished gown which Kim Kardashian slipped into for a couple of minutes received a mixed reaction from the audience. It was revealed that Kim Kardashian went under a rigorious diet to shed about 16 pounds in a short span of time. Kim shared that to even find the dress and get the authorities at the Ripleys to allow her to wear the dress was a feat in itself. She dropped 10 pound two weeks before the Met Gala and then dropped another 5 before she could fit into the dress. Also Read - Malaika Arora's latest outing in a sheer gown makes fans pinpoint the 'Kim Kardashian vibes'; trolls notice mismatched underwear

Kim Kardashian shares Met Gala diet deets and health condition

Kim revealed that she had changed her diet and included real meat in it. Kim Kardashian eats a plant-based diet and had to include meat in her diet for the Met Gala look. And it gave her a frightening medical condition. Kim told Allure, "psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands." Kim revealed feeling very painful and visiting a rheumatologist who put her on a steroid. She then cut out the meat again and it was then that it calmed down. Also Read - Kendall Jenner sunbathes naked; Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe too have stripped down to nothing before [View Pics]

Advertisement

Kim got a lot of flak

For wearing an iconic dress of the icon, Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian got a lot of flak. There were reports of Kim damaging the dress. Kim Kardashian and the authorities at the Ripley's got a lot of flak. Talking about the backlash, Kim said that had she been starving and if it had been unhealthy, then it would have not been a good message of course. However, she defended herself by saying that she had a whole team of nutritionists and trainers behind her during that time. "I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true," she adds.