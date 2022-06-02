Kim Kardashian reveals she was just DTF with Pete Davidson; confesses she wasn't looking for love

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are one of the IT couples in Hollywood. Kim and Pete recently started dating and have ever since painting the town red with their love. There are a lot of Kim's fans who have started shipping her with Pete Davidson for real. Now, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared the story of how she and Pete became Kete. Kim shared that she was not looking for love and was just DTF at first. Also Read - Demi Rose's semi-nude pics make Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj look like nuns; see why she has almost 20M followers on Instagram

Kim spills the beans on Kete

While confessing about how she and Pete came together, Kim reminisced how they had to kiss each other once during a Saturday Night Live episode. Kim went ahead with it, thinking that she had to try something different. Kim's after parties of SNL are quite famous. And hence, she hoped Pete would come too. However, her hopes shattered when Pete didn't turn up.

Kim makes the first move on Pete

After a couple of days, Kim Kardashian decided to make the first move. She reached out to the staff and asked for Pete's number and texted him. Kim shared that she just wanted to get back into the dating scene and was not looking for love. The reality TV show star had been dealing with her divorce from . Kim said that just was just DTF and had heard about the BDE. Kim said, ".."

The romance started between Kim and Pete thanks to Megan

However, after spending time with Pete, Kim's perception and attitude towards Pete and their relationship changed. It all strengthened because of . Kim shared that Fox had texted her. In her text, she shared that Pete had asked for Kim's number months ago. However, she had refused him saying that she and MGK had a better shot of getting eaten by the crocodiles than him and Kim.

Kim Kardashian couldn't stop praising Pete Davidson either. She called him the best human being and talked about his humour is the fourth thing on the list of most liked things about Pete.