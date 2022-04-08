Kim Kardashian says 'Love me for me' amidst steamy romance with Pete Davidson; Hailey Bieber reacts

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are currently leaving social media gushing hard with their whirlwind romance. The two stars are leaving no opportunity to spend time with each other. Even at The Kardashians premiere, Pete Davidson had made his presence felt on the red carpet. While Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has been making several controversial statements against Pete, their romance is still keeping their fans hooked! Amidst this, Kim Kardashian has shared some sizzling pictures on social media but it is the caption that is calling for everyone's attention. Also Read - Drew Barrymore dances with Lilly Singh on Chura Ke Dil Mera; Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and other celebs have EPIC reaction

Kim Kardashian shared some pictures on her Instagram account that shows her dressed in an ivory tube backless dress. Showing off her sizzling curves, Kim Kardashian pulled off some sultry poses. With tresses kept open and no jewellery, Kim indeed looked blazing hot in these pictures. But well, the caption is what has left everyone intrigued. She wrote, "Love me for me, ok?" Many have commented on this post. 's wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber also commented on it. Hailey commented, "caption" and showcased love. Even commented on the same, "K".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Pete Davidson has also been showcasing love to Kim Kardashian in different ways. Recently, he had got a tattoo dedicated to his love. On Ellen DeGeneres show, Kim had explained the thought behind it. She said, "That is actually a branding… Let me explain it — he wanted to do something that was really different." She further explained that he has a few tattoos dedicated to her including one that says, 'My girl is a lawyer'.