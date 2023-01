Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities across the world. She is known for her make up and clothing line, for the fashionista that she is and now, Kim Kardashian has grabbed headlines for reportedly buying the Attallah Cross. It is one of the most popular jewellery pieces in the world which has a connection to British Royalty. The Attallah Cross was once worn by the late Princess Diana. And Kim Kardashian has got her hands on the famous cross by shelling out a huge sum! Also Read - Kim Kardashian REACTS to allegations of pedophilic representation in a brand campaign involving children; says, 'As a mother of four...'

Kim Kardashian buys Attallah cross at an auction

Hollywood News is full of the report about Kim Kardashian buying the famous Attallah Cross. As per a report in TMZ, Kim got the cross from an auction that was held at Sotheby's. The representative from the Sotheby's auction revealed to the portal that the entrepreneur and make-up mogul bought the amethyst and diamond cross pendant for a whopping $197,453. Yes, you read that right. It is about Rs 1.6 crores in Indian currency.

The Attallah cross and history with Princess Diana

The Attallah Cross was in possession of Garrard, the jewellery brand that had a great equation with the late Princess Diana. Garrard, formerly known as Asprey & Garrard Limited had lent the Cross made for squarely cut amethyst stone with circular cute diamonds encrusted to form a cross on several occasions. Princess Diana wore it for an event alongside a purple and black velvet Catherine Walker & Co dress. It became a style statement back in the 1980s. The report states that the diamonds weigh approximately 5.25 carats. After the tragic demise of Princess Diana, Garrard sought it back. Check out the picture of the Attallah Cross shared on Twitter here:

Kim Kardashian has purchased Princess Diana’s iconic diamond cross necklace. ?: https://t.co/L13QJCDbaP pic.twitter.com/Mn3QTdBfeO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 18, 2023

As per reports, Kim Kardashian has also bought pieces worn by Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie O and others. She also made news for wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala last year which courted quite a controversy.