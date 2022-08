Kim Kardashian personifies sex appeal from head to toe. To quote the famous song by the famous pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath she takes, every move she makes, every step she takes” radiates sex appeal. On top of that, she's filthy rich, with most of her wealth being inherited. Those aspects about her again came to the forefront when Kim Kardashian recently decided to show off her under boobs in a sultry, silver monokini, made all the more striking as she paired it with lace-up sandals and Batman-styled glasses. Be warned though, try and view these pics when nobody's around, or at least when nobody you're not comfortable with is around. Check out her pics below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung-Jennie dating mystery intensifies, Sylvester Stallone debunks divorce rumours over 'dog-fight' and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian now on the hunt for a man older than her last BF

As per a Hollywood news report in E News, is keen to move on from Pete Davidson and her friends as also her sisters are constantly trying to set her up. However the report further states that this time, Kim is looking to mix things up and explore the dating world with non-celebrities, preferrably someone much older than her last boyfriend, who was 28 years of age, as she's now seeking maturity and understanding in a man – someone who supports her way of life and doesn't interfere in her decisions. Also Read - Want to date Kim Kardashian? Hottie crowdsources boyfriends after breakup from Pete Davidson [read deets]

Kim Kardashian apparently crowdsourcing potential boyfriends

In fact, it's being said that she's now even ready to crowdsource potential boyfriends, and it wouldn't be a problem given how desirable most men find her. So, what are you waiting for? Try your luck if you've always dreamed on going on a date with Kim Kardashian. Who knows? This time, you might just hit the jackpot and turn that long-cherished dream into reality. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Brahmastra goes to Hollywood, Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Kardashian in legal trouble and more