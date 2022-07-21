Kim Kardashian personifies sex appeal from head to toe. To quote the famous song by the famous pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath she takes, every move she makes, every step she takes” radiates sex appeal. On top of that, she's filthy rich, with most of her wealth being inherited. Those aspects about her often make the world forget that she's also an individual deep within just as any of, with desires and cravings, similar to all of us. This side of Kim Kardashian again came to the fore when she indulges in a scrumptious meal at a restaurant, paying no heed to her diet and enviably curvaceous figure. Also Read - Shamshera: Early reviews, budget, cast fee, advance booking, box office prediction and more deets of Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer

Kim Kardashian splurges $576 (₹46,000) on restaurant bill

recently visited a swanky restaurant in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, where she splurged $576, which amounts to roughly ₹46,000 in Indian currency. The bill of the same is now going viral and netizens are going gaga over it for both the amount spent and food items listed. A waiter from the eatery has posted a screenshot of the bill on his Instagram account and the list reads Caprese salad, bruschetta, arancini, calamari, pizza, pasta, gnocchi, lasagna, chocolate tart and Nutella pizza amongst other items. Check out the pic below: Also Read - From calling Alia Bhatt 'daal chawaal' to revealing about expecting twins; 5 times Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor's candid confessions grabbed eyeballs

Also Read - 8YearsOfKYY: 5 reasons why Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is a classic youth romance drama

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian takes private jet to surprise bf Pete Davidson

Kim's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is presently shooting for his upcoming Hollywood movie, Wizards, in Queensland, Australia, alongside Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom. He has been apart from ladylove Kim Kardashian for all of 4 weeks now. Unable to bear the separation any longer, Kim boarded a private jet and flew millions of miles from the US to the land down under to be beside her boyfriend. A source told E News that Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend, and spent some quality time with her 4 kids (shared with Kanye West) before she left.