Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular influencers and socialites across the globe. She has been in the news for her fashion, her make-up and clothing line and her personal life a lot. Recently, Kim Kardashian was snapped in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week. Kim and Kanye West's daughter, North West had tagged along with her. The mother-daughter duo grabbed a lot of eyeballs for their outing in Paris.

Kim Kardashian and North West's outfits grab attention

Kim Kardashian is known for her impeccable fashion sense. However, it seems, nowadays, netizens don't find it interesting and fashionable. Her latest outfit at the Paris Fashion Week, for example, received a lot of criticism. Kim Kardashian wore a neon green camo tee with neon green skin tights. She still got that blonde hair colour. She wore moth-style glasses along with it. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, on the other hand, wore a Pastelle jacket with black trousers and studded shoes.

Kim Kardashian and North West in Paris today.

?: @thehapablonde pic.twitter.com/7pcgcet0ay — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) July 5, 2022

Kim Kardashian gets brutally trolled for her outfit

Kim Kardashian's style seems to be repetitive which the netizens have noticed. They brutally trolled Kim for her camo look. Some took a dig at her saying that Kanye would have stopped styling her. Kim's blonde hair also got criticism. On the other hand, netizens were pretty impressed with North West's styling and found her to be a replica of her dad. Some even went on to say that North dresses better than Kim. Yep, you read that right. Check out the comments on Kim Kardashian and North West's pictures shared on social media here:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's separation

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first met in 2002-2003. They featured together in a Star Wars-themed video in 2008. However, Kim went in a different direction and married Kris Humphries. They eventually divorced and Kim and Kanye started dating. They welcomed a daughter North West in 2013. Afterwards, Kanye proposed to Kim in a dramatic style in a stadium with a Jumbotron message saying, “Pleeease marry meee!!!” There was also a live orchestra. They got married in 2014. In 2015, they welcomed a son Saint. In 2018, they welcomed a Chicago. In 2019, Psalm was born via surrogacy. In 2020, after Kanye decided to run for Prez, things fell apart. In 2021, they both got divorced.