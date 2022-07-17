Kim Kardashian personifies sex appeal from head to toe. To quote the famous song by the famous pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath she takes, every move she makes, every step she takes” radiates sex appeal. On top of that, she's filthy rich, with most of her wealth being inherited. Those aspects about her often make the world forget that she's also an individual deep within just as any of, with feelings and desire, similar to all of us. This side of Kim Kardashian again came to the fore when she was terribly missing current boyfriend Pete Davidson. However, in order to remedy that she did 'Kim Kardashian' things, which us regular people can't even dream of. Also Read - Suriya heaps praise on Vikram costar Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju, both actors' fan clubs have a meltdown; is another reunion on the cards? [View Tweets]

Kim Kardashian takes private jet to surprise Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is presently shooting for his upcoming Hollywood movie, Wizards, in Queensland, Australia, alongside Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom. He has been apart from ladylove Kim Kardashian for all of 4 weeks now. Unable to bear the separation any longer, Kim boarded a private jet and flew millions of miles from the US to the land down under to be beside her boyfriend. A source told E News that Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend, and spent some quality time with her 4 kids (shared with Kanye West) before she left. In fact, the portal apparently reached out to the source after Kim was spotted alighting from the private jet.

Kim Kardashian dismisses reunion rumours with Kanye West

Speaking of her relationships, speculations were recently flying thick and fast of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye Westt getting back together despite the reality TV star currently going steady with boyfriend Pete Davidson (a comedian along with being an actor). Debunking all speculation of her and Kanye rekindling their relationship even for the sake of their kids, Kim Kardashian simply took to her official Instagram handle to post a series of pictures with Pete. The happy space both can be seen in these pics tells anybody all they need to know about whom Kim wishes to be with at this point in time. Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian claims her beauty standards are 'attainable'

During a recent conversation with Allure magazine, when was asked if she feels “responsible, even guilty, for setting an unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard”, the socialite insisted that if she's doing it, “it’s attainable,” adding that she always bees herself and the only cosmetic surgery she's had is Botox, emphasising that rumours of her lip or cheek fillers or eyelash extensions are all baseless. Not surprisingly, and justifiably so, she's come under a lot of flak online, being trolled left, right and centre for her “tone deaf” and downright “delusional” claims.