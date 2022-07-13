BTS's V aka Kim Taehyung is going on a Friendcation with his Wooga Squad members - Park Hyungsik, Park Seojoon, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy. Their interesting moments will be showcased in the In The Soop's spin-off which is called Friendcation. The official Twitter handle of In The Soop had dropped a teaser online. Friendcation's second teaser sees the five friends sharing heartwarming moments.

In The Soop Friendcation teaser 2

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Hyungsik, Park Seojoon, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy are seen meeting for the first time to discuss the In the Soop Friendcation. Peakboy asks the producers if this all is really an impromptu thing. Taehyung asks him to trust him. Later, they show their excitement as they head to Goseong, Gangwon-do for their trip. They go fishing together and also enjoy skating on the ice rink. We later see the boys enjoying some pool time too in a very cramped up place. Later, we see Taehyung, Hyungsik, Wooshik, Peakboy and Seojoon talking about how they became friends which they never did before. Check out the heartwarming teaser here:

In The Soop Friendcation teaser 1

The first teaser of In The Soop Friendcation featuring Taehyung, Park Hyungsik, Park Seojoon, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy was relatively shorter and saw them visiting a beach. Park Hyungsik seems to have visited a beach after a long time and is seen turning into a kid on seeing the water. We later see them laughing their hearts out while clicking a selfie, whilst wearing masks. Check out the teaser here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More deets about In The Soop Friendcation

If reports are anything to go by, it was BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's idea to have a Friendcation with the In The Soop makers. All of the Wooga Squad members - Taehyung, Park Hyungsik, Park Seojoon, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy are quite popular in South Korea and also across the globe. V shares a very warm bond with them all. It was also long due to the friends to catch up with. In The Soop Friendcation will stream on Disney PLus Hotstar from 22nd July onwards every Friday at 11 PM KST.