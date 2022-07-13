Kim Taehyung and Wooga Squad share heartwarming moments and recall their friendship; WATCH their In the Soop Friendcation teaser 2

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung will be featuring with the Wooga Squad in 'In The Soop: Friendcation' soon. The official Twitter handle of In The Soop dropped a new teaser of the Friendcation and it's so heartwarming.