BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has taken over everyone's hearts with his Instagram stories. The Run BTS singer is in Paris right now and ARMYs cannot keep calm. While the details about why Kim Taehyung is in Paris is not known. And just recently, Taehyung gave a small glimpse into what his day and work in Paris look like, through pictures on Instagram. He shared a lot of shirtless selfies on his gram and they are going viral and how! BTS ARMYs on Twitter is going crazy. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook drops cute Run BTS video from Qatar hotel room; Kim Taehyung also teases ARMY with shirtless look

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V shares pictures on Instagram stories

Just a couple of minutes ago, Kim Taehyung shared pictures - blurry and very picturesque on his Instagram. The first picture is a blurry picture of a building. The second one a blurry selfie with a fur coat. The third picture is of a ceiling which has a stunning chandelier. The fourth one is a selfie in which BTS V is seen shirtless. It's a mirror selfie on a ceiling. Also Read - BTS: Not Qatar, Kim Taehyung lands in Paris for unknown project; Winter Bear singer gives flying kisses to fans [Watch Videos]

Taehyung also shared a picture of a weighing scale. The Christmas Tree hitmaker currently weighs 63.4 kg. The last two pictures are his half-face selcas with gifs. The last one includes a gif of Pooh and someone knocking on the door of his hotel room. Taehyung loves clicking selfies and is known for its unique angles. His Instagram stories are going viral in Hollywood News. Also Read - BTS: Is Kim Taehyung aka V also joining Jungkook for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar? Airport chat leaves ARMY curious

Check out Kim Taehyung's Instagram stories here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodaddict_@ (@bollywoodaddict_3)

BTS ARMY reacts to Taehyung's pictures

ARMY is going bonkers. It's been a while since Taehyung had come on Instagram and interacted with the ARMYs. They are going gaga over his shirtless monochrome selfie. Check it out here:

In his recent live, Taehyung had said that he would try and be more active on Instagram. He also talked about conducting an AMA session on Instagram.