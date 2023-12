Ji Chang Wook is a popular South Korean actor. He is currently promoting his series Welcome to Samdal-ri which is a romance drama between two strange childhood lovers. The series features Shin Hye Sun as the female lead opposite Chang Wook. And guess what? Both of them are fans of Indian movies. They have shared their favourite Indian movies. Read on for more...

Ji Chang Wook is a fan of Rajkumar Hirani, SS Rajamouli

Ji Chang Wook is a very popular name in the Korean entertainment industry. And he confessed to being a fan of two Indian directors which are Rajkumar Hirani and SS Rajamouli. Truly, they are the stalwarts of Indian cinema. The actor tells an entertainment news portal that he is very curious about India. Talking about the movies that he loves by his favourite directors are 3 Idiots and RRR. The movies are as amazingly entertaining as his works, no?

Shin Hye Sun also loves Indian movies and food

Welcome to Samdal-ri actress Hye-sun who plays Sam-dal says she has been moved by Indian cinema. Her favourite movies include Black, My Name is Khan and 3 Idiots. Oh, who would have guessed! Hye Sun has never been to India but she has had Indian food. The South Korean actress reveals she loves curry and chicken tandoori. "If I ever visit India, I’d love to get a taste of real Indian curry," Hye Sun says.

Ji Chang Wook filmography

Ji Chang Wook is known for his works which include Healer (2014), Warrior Baek Dong-soo in which he played Baek Dong-soo, (2011), Empress Ki in which he essayed the role of Toghon Temür/Ta Hwan (2013–2014), thriller series The K2 (2016), rom-com Suspicious Partner (2017), romantic drama Melting Me Softly (2019), Backstreet Rookie (2020), Lovestruck in the City (2020-2021), The Sound of Magic (2022), If You Wish Upon Me (2022) and The Worst of Evil (2023) to name a few.

Shin Hye Sun filmography

Hye Sun is best known for her debut in a leading role in My Golden Life (2017). She has starred in Still 17 (2018) wherein she played Seo-ri, Hye Sun played Yun Sim-deok in the one-act drama The Hymn of Death (2018), Angel's Last Mission: Love (2019), Mr. Queen (2020–2021) and See You in My 19th Life (2023). Hye Sun debuted in 2012 with School 2013.