Korean drama fans all over the world know actress Hwang Jung Eum. She has starred in a number of top dramas like Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, Men Are Men, Secret Love and more. The actress got married to Lee Young Don in the year 2016. He is a businessman and a golfer. It seems trouble has again erupted in the marriage of the couple. The two have a son who was born in the year 2017. As per a report in Koreaboo, she has again initiated divorce proceedings against her husband. The rumors began after she wrote some stuff about her husband on social media.

Netizens decode the comments made by Hwang Jung Eum

On Koreaboo, it is written that she wrote on one post, "My loving husband is so beautiful. This is my husband, Lee Young-don, who has been so busy enjoying himself since getting married to me. You’ve been so busy until now, now just enjoy yourself comfortably." This made people wonder if she was being sarcastic about how happy he was in their relationship. Her another post read, "My oppa is so cute. Going through our memories." There was one more comment that left people quite shocked. She replied to a fan saying, "If I remember, I think he dated like 400 people."

The couple had filed for divorce in 2021 but later they reconciled as they have a young son. Hwang Jung Eum has done a number of shows and enjoys popularity with the fans all over. The personal lives of Korean actresses has been in the news whether it is Park Min Young or Hwang Jung Eum. The actress has been away from the field of acting for some time now. Her shows Kill Me Heal Me and True Beauty with Park Seo-joon were big hits.