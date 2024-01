Troubles have mounted for Marry My Husband actress Park Min Young after Korean tabloid Dispatch has done a story alleging that she did indeed receive money from her ex-beau Kang Jong Hyun. Park Min Young is one of the most popular Korean dramas actresses globally with shows like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim where she played Mi-So. As per the Dispatch report, Kang Jong Hyun apparently transferred USD 190,000 to her account. It seems the money was taken as a loan from one of the affiliated companies of Kang Jong Hyun and sent to her disguised as living expenses. Also Read - Park Min Young deeply affected by dating rumour controversy? Marry My Husband actress' interview goes viral

Embezzlement charges on Kang Jong Hyun

Kang Jong Hyun is under charges for embezzlement of USD 45.7 million from Bithumb and its affiliated firms. The actress and he were reportedly dating for a few months. It was also said that her sister was employed in one of his firms. After this expose of Dispatch, the agency of Park Min Young has given out a clarification. They have said that she was thoroughly investigated for financial dealings and nothing was proven. The statement read, "Actress Park Min Young was investigated in February 2023 due to the fact that Kang Jong Hyun had used her bank account. Through the investigation, it was proven that Park Min Young hadn’t done anything illegal and that she had never profited from taking part in something illegal. The ₩250 million KRW (about $190,000 USD) reported in the article was used by Park Min Young’s bank account by Kang Jong Hyun. It wasn’t used for Park Min Young’s expenses."

However, the explanation did not pacify a certain of the public. As we know, public scrutiny on celebs in Korea is way higher than many other Western and Asian countries. Park Min Young in an interview expressed regret over her relationship that caused her a lot of mental and emotional turmoil. She said she was unsure about Marry My Husband but the makers believed in her. It looks like Park Min Young matter won't end soon.