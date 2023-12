K-drama fans the world over adore Park Hyung-sik for his good looks and acting chops. He was last seen on the show Strong Girl Nam-Soon and will be soon seen in Doctor Slump. Now, Park Hyung-sik who is also a part of the Wooga Squad has found himself in the centre of dating rumours. The lady in question is none other than Aespa singer Giselle. The rapper from the popular girls' group is of Korean and Japanese origin. Her real name is Kim Aeri. The rumour mills became overactive after reports surfaced about Korean tabloid, Dispatch's New Year 'Couple Reveal' plans. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V and Wooga Squad's Park Hyung-sik set BFF goals once again [Read Details]

It was said that a top Korean drama star is dating a member of a fourth generation girl group. Now, a Japanese news outlet has said that it could be Park Hyung-sik and Giselle. The report got further shared on the K-pop and K-drama handle, Pannchoa. Fans of both the celebs have slammed such fake news. As we know, dating is almost taboo in the world of K-Pop. Both male and female idols/actors/actresses get immense hate once their names are linked to someone. Last year, the rumoured duo was IU and Lee Jong-suk who later admitted that they were indeed a couple.

Knets are baffled at Japanese news media outlet rumors of Park Hyungsik and Giselle being the January Dispatch couplehttps://t.co/7BOuAmY3Ce pic.twitter.com/5Geu3KoM5p — pannchoa (@pannchoa) December 28, 2023

Don’t spread lies about giselle — imani | ? (9-6) (@positionsmafia) December 28, 2023

giselle sis stand up! That man isnt that cute — JULISSA (@bornpinkjulissa) December 28, 2023

That kid can't stand next hyungsik ?? — phssssssss (@phstae95_) December 29, 2023

Free hyung sik — luvarii (@luvariilo) December 29, 2023

I don't ever believe rumors about aespa cus there's a dozen that were all false — Raina ? ReaLieZ (@Rainydays7878) December 29, 2023

PANNCHOA U WILL PAY FOR THIS LEAVE HYUNGSIK ALONE — gabs (@sikteamo) December 29, 2023

Park Hyung-sik has been shipped a lot with Park Bo-Young. She is the leading lady of Strong Woman Bong-Soon. Fans found them extremely lovable. He also wrote notes saying that she was perfectly cast for the role, and he wanted to keep on loving her as his onscreen character.