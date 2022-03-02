Korean boy band BTS has once again pockets the Artist of the Year award Korean Music Awards. In 2022, BTS won the biggest award or Daesang (grand prize) whereas Aespa won awards in maximum categories, as reported by Soompi. This is for the third time that BTS has won the grand prize. The Bangtan boys had won the same in the year 2018, 2019 and now in 2022. Girl Group Aespa won in categories such as Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song. Check out the complete list below: Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook got MAD at ARMY for selling out his favourite drink – watch adorable video
Artist of the Year: BTS
Song of the Year: Next Level by aespa
Album of the Year: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee
Rookie of the Year: aespa
Best K-Pop Song: Next Level by aespa
Best K-Pop Album: Querencia by Chungha
Best Pop Song: AKMU – NAKKA (with IU)
Best Pop Album: LILAC by IU
Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang’s Dance
Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang’s Happiness, Flower
Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel’s Desert Eagle
Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG’s The Borderline between Hope and Despair
Best R&B and Soul Song: THE GONLAN SONG by SUMIN & Slom
Best R&B and Soul Album: DON’T DIE COLORS by THAMA
Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: TAIJI by CHANGMO
Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB’s Independent Music
Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY – “go to gpd and then”
Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY – “Born By Gorgeousness”
Best Folk Song: Barley Tea by Chun Yongsung featuring Kang Mal Geum
Best Folk Album: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee
Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Hegemony Shift by AGNES
Best Jazz Vocal Album: With Strings: Dream of You by Maria Kim
Best Jazz Music Album: Daring Mind by Jihye Lee Orchestra
Fans of BTS, fondly known as ARMY is over the moon with the boys winning the prestigious awards. Fans of the Girl Group aespa are also celebrating their win as it is for the first time that a girl gang has made history with their big wins.
