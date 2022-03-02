Korean boy band BTS has once again pockets the Artist of the Year award Korean Music Awards. In 2022, BTS won the biggest award or Daesang (grand prize) whereas Aespa won awards in maximum categories, as reported by Soompi. This is for the third time that BTS has won the grand prize. The Bangtan boys had won the same in the year 2018, 2019 and now in 2022. Girl Group Aespa won in categories such as Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best K-Pop Song. Check out the complete list below: Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook got MAD at ARMY for selling out his favourite drink – watch adorable video

Artist of the Year: BTS

Song of the Year: Next Level by aespa

Album of the Year: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee

Rookie of the Year: aespa

Best K-Pop Song: Next Level by aespa

Best K-Pop Album: Querencia by Chungha

Best Pop Song: AKMU – NAKKA (with IU)

Best Pop Album: LILAC by IU

Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang’s Dance

Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang’s Happiness, Flower

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel’s Desert Eagle

Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG’s The Borderline between Hope and Despair

Best R&B and Soul Song: THE GONLAN SONG by SUMIN & Slom

Best R&B and Soul Album: DON’T DIE COLORS by THAMA

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: TAIJI by CHANGMO

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB’s Independent Music

Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY – “go to gpd and then”

Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY – “Born By Gorgeousness”

Best Folk Song: Barley Tea by Chun Yongsung featuring Kang Mal Geum

Best Folk Album: There is a Wolf by Lang Lee

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Hegemony Shift by AGNES

Best Jazz Vocal Album: With Strings: Dream of You by Maria Kim

Best Jazz Vocal Album: With Strings: Dream of You by Maria Kim

Best Jazz Music Album: Daring Mind by Jihye Lee Orchestra

Fans of BTS, fondly known as ARMY is over the moon with the boys winning the prestigious awards. Fans of the Girl Group aespa are also celebrating their win as it is for the first time that a girl gang has made history with their big wins.