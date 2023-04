Fans of K-Pop and K-Dramas know Korean rapper Lee Youngji. She is a rapper and has her own show My Alcohol Diary. The show is quite popular. In the latest episode, she had a band member from the K-Pop group IVE Ahn Yujin as her guest. It seems they made fun of people they saw on TikTok and a picture of Jenifer Lewis was used. It was supposed to be a representation of greedy girls. The lady is a actress and Broadway artiste from the US. Many people called him out for 'mocking black culture'. While the K-Pop group member Ahn Yujin was still excused as she was the guest, people have been critical of Lee Youngji. Also Read - RIP Queen Elizabeth II: BTS ARMY revisits the theory of Princess Diana reincarnating as Jungkook after the demise of the royal [View Tweets]

This is not all. Lee Youngji wore a tee shirt with a picture of Lord Ganesha. This has upset many, including BTS fans from India. Given the fact that it is a drinking show where both the host and guest gets drunk, it has come across as doubly ignorant and offensive. The food served is also non-vegetarian. This is not the first time that K-Pop artistes are facing flak for such things. Some of them have been called out for using the 'n***a' word for people of colour. Take a look at some of the tweets...

and when they stop using others culture for aesthetic I'm fcking tired pic.twitter.com/j6pLROI7Qo — tani⁷ (@stopbeingdelulu) April 14, 2023

it doesn't help that youngji is a repeat offender and was wearing a ganesha shirt in a drinking show. pic.twitter.com/5IoUEXlfCL — casper (@shelteredbitch) April 15, 2023

Youngji wearing a ganesha(a supreme god in Indian culture)outfit to a drinking show is just ass, for yujin I can't defend her just hope she doesn't do it again — su (@yvesuvolution) April 15, 2023

To all the replies defending youngji in this situation,

1) to anyone saying "oh, a lot of Indians wear lord ganesha t-shirts", yes but that's because they're Hindu. Meanwhile Youngji clearly isn't

2) she's drinking with a gangsta shirt on and + https://t.co/R0JQ8Ly4qb — mel || Fuck Belift (@hoon_on_ice) April 15, 2023

Not only that, Youngji wore a Ganesha T-shirt while drinking alcohol, that's offensive to many Hindus including me! https://t.co/RxB6SRAa8W — TAngel in love with Mimi❤️ (@Yours_TAngel) April 15, 2023

So lee youngji and yunjin (IVE) mock a black woman and youngji wore a lord ganesha shirt. Another day of kpop idols disrespecting religions and mockery of race and I'm not even surprised at this point ?. — Serendipityxbri (@xoxobribrii) April 15, 2023

youngji was wearing lord Ganesha's shirt and drinking alcohol and eating meat wearing that.

THIS IS WRONG.

I don't care what y'all say but as an Indian and a person who worships Ganesha I feel disrespected.

Very very wrong if her. — Sneha Pañdey (@SnehaPadey1) April 14, 2023

there is another problem, youngji is wearing a lord ganesha tshirt while drinking alcohols and stuffs, we indians or specifically who prays for lord ganesha and other hindu sculptures, drinking, meat and stuff like these are highly prohibited and are almost called sin... — Nehal Mittal (@mittal15_nehal) April 14, 2023

Now, let us see if the lady decides to give a clarification on the matter. Even Korean media outlets like Koreaboo have reported this news. In the past, Lisa of Blackpink apologized after someone told her that wearing braids were cultural appropriation.