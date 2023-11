Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Saturday. The new parents have not spilled details about their baby as of now. Travis Barker joined Toby Morse on the One Life One Chance podcast and disclosed that they had chosen Rocky Thirteen Barker's name for their boy. The name received a mixed reaction from the netizens. Rocky Thirteen Barker's name seems to draw major inspiration from popular culture and personal significance to the parents. Rocky name is often associated with strength and resilience. While the number thirteen holds a special meaning for Barker and Kardashian which is not revealed as of now. Also Read - Is Khloe Kardashian sleeping with her ex Tristan Thompson despite being cheated on? Kourtney Kardashian takes her lie detector test

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47 have become parents again. The two had announced the pregnancy in June. Kardashian and Barker's relationship got public in 2021 and they got married in May 2022 in a small Santa Barbara ceremony before a lavish wedding in Italy. Also Read - Halloween 2022: Kim Kardashian turns Mystique, Kylie Jenner opts to be the Bride of Frankenstein and more — Kar-Jen sisters were on fire [VIEW PICS]

Kardashian has three children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight who she co-parents with former husband Scott Disick. While, Barker shares two children Landon, 20 and Albama 17 with former wife, actor Shanna Moakler. It is Kardashian's first and Barker's third marriage. Kardashian and Barker have been friends for a long time now and their wedding garnered attention as they appeared at the Grammy Awards in their wedding attire. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Brahmastra goes to Hollywood, Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Kardashian in legal trouble and more