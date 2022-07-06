Kylie Jenner personifies sex appeal from head to toe. To quote the famous song by the famous pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath she takes, every move she makes, every step she takes” radiates sex appeal. That aspect often makes the world forget that she's also a doting mother to two kids, daughter Stormi Webseter and son Wolf Webster, whom she shares with partner Travis Scott. Well, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott already seem to be laying out their son's future as word is that they've begun preparations to make the little one, who's not yet even 6 months old, a star athlete later in life. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha's blonde look gets mixed reactions; netizens call her 'jalpari', 'Game of Thrones in Lokhandwala' and more

Travis Scott