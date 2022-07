Kylie Jenner personifies sex appeal from head to toe. To quote the famous song by the famous pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath she takes, every move she makes, every step she takes” radiates sex appeal. The reality-TV show star and businesswoman recently gave her many social media followers an inside view of her bedroom with her on the bed, wearing a sexy, sating slip dress. It's the manner in which Kylie Jenner posed in said dress though, especially the way she seductively pulls it down in a couple of the pics while relaxing between the sheets, that has caught everyone's attention. Check out the photos below: Also Read - Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar throw their FIRST big post-wedding bash and it's too cute to handle [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?? (@thkyliee)

Trending TV News Today

Travis Scott shares Insta story of son preparing for sports

On 5th July, Monday, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, shared an Instagram story of his and 5-month-old son, Wolf Webster's Little Tikes DiscoverSounds Sports Center (filled with all manner of plastic sports equipment), and wrote: “Me and mama getting him ready,” almost like a veiled hint of their dreams and aspirations of their little one probably turning into a big-time athlete some day wither in basketball or baseball as the kids' sports centre features a light-up scoreboard, basketball hoop and baseball bat. Well, we're sure that it's all lighthearted banter at the moment though we're also sure that his parents wouldn't mind him crafting out a successful sporting career in future. Also Read - Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya dominate highest grossing Tamil movies in overseas too – view entire box office list with collections

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's shared love for basketball

For the uninitiated, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both extremely fond of basketball, with the two frequently seen at matches even before they began dating each other. In fact, it was at an NBA game back in 2017 when the couple had first sparked rumours of their romance, following a courtside date. Meanwhile, their fans are waiting on their son's new name after Kylie had announced in March that she had changed his name from Wolf.