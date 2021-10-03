BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope's passion, hardwork, dedication while filming 3J dance cover of Megan Thee Stallion's BUTTER will make ARMY feel proud – watch video

The new Bangtan Bomb video features the iconic trio 3J, that is, J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). It is the behind scenes of their dance cover of Megan Thee Stallion's remix version of BTS' Butter.