Global superstars Bangatan Boy aka BTS are very busy with their hectic schedules. And in the midst of it, the septet tries to take some time off and interact or talk to ARMY through either coming live on VLive or by responding to ARMY's posts on Weverse. And that's what has happened now. BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok had been travelling to his work location and on his way, he shared a selca (read selfie) and even interacted with the ARMY by responding to various posts. From giving out TMI to showering ARMY's with love and cheering on them, JHOPE proved that he is truly the sunshine of BTS and for BTS ARMY. Also Read - 10+ times VMin aka Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin broke the perfect selfie rules by being REAL and GOOFY! – view pics

So, an ARMY asked J-Hope whether he watched Squid Game. The My Universe hitmaker's response proves that he is a fan of the show. "Oppa Oppa did you see squid game?" the ARMY's question read. J-Hope replied asking, "Would you like to play ddakji with me?" For those not in the know, Ddakji is a traditional South Korean game played using folded paper tiles. When a BTS ARMY asked Hobi to share the TMI for the day, J-Hope revealed that he was getting treatment for warts/ moles. An American BTS ARMY shared that he/she was in war for getting the tickets to BTS's concert. The ARMY shared that he/she had won and that he/she'll be seeing BTS boys soon. J-Hope cheered for her and said that they would be looking forward to seeing them too. Also Read - BTS: Want to know how the Bangtan Boys will look when they get old? Just look at these pics

The Dynamite and Butter crooner hitmaker also cheered for an ARMY who was heading for an Interview. JHope cheered on her and even prayed that he/she gets good results. Last but not least, talking about the selfie that he had shared on Weverse, an ARMY asked him about his posture/look. Being the charmer that he is, the Permission To Dance singer said "You're being put under the spell of Hobi." Can you get any cuter, Hobi? Check out the posts compiled in a single post here: Also Read - BTS: Suga gives ARMY another reason to rejoice as his music video Daechwita achieves THIS new milestone

ARMY is trending Hobi on Twitter. Check out some of their tweets here:

Hmm what does that mean

Tell us hobi https://t.co/oCmJbelrgP — Som⁷(ia) MY UNIVERSE ☄?? (@wellandgood75) October 8, 2021

istg hobi is the finest man, who disagree with me pls gEt OuT, HE IS ? pic.twitter.com/m0oOcR4H9b — - (@taeicetea) October 8, 2021

Did hobi just give us a spoiler.??? https://t.co/4Hwh4jDPve — ?Mantae⁷??? (@BTS_mantae) October 8, 2021

The luck????

Tickets and reply from hobi??? What did I fail to do in life? https://t.co/BFApP30PBP — L⁷??| semi ia (@amorejinniee) October 8, 2021

HOBI IS SO BEAUTIFUL ? pic.twitter.com/eo6qP9UZeO — sammi ia era (@prkjminniie) October 8, 2021

I’ll literally pay hobi to slap me ? https://t.co/G52w3kMT3U — LEY⁷ (@DontwoonuWu) October 8, 2021

this is so funny ? hobi op literally said they failed ticketing https://t.co/SlJiBOmb6b — d⁷? (@seomnim) October 8, 2021