BTS' Jungkook celebrated his birthday on 1st September, and armies across the world celebrated the same in whichever way possible, just to let BTS and the idols know that they are loved and admired across the globe. Jungkook's birthday celebrations were in full swing, and some are even on right now. But sadly, as per a report, a billboard featuring a birthday wish for the Euphoria singer was taken down in Pakistan. It so happened that the Pakistani ARMY had joined the celebrations in various cities of their country, but one of them was spoiled by a Punjabi assembly candidate, Furqan Aziz Butt. He told the billboard owner Younus Mughal to take down the billboard, reported Koreaboo.com. It stated that Butt had received several complaints about the ad. He was also quoted saying, "There are young people in this city. This group (BTS) has a negative influence on them and encourages them to behave in wrong activities. They promote homosexuality." Also Read - Hollywood news weekly rewind: BTS enters the '2022 Guinness World Records Hall of Fame' with 23 records; After 2017’s XXX, Deepika Padukone signs her second Hollywood film and more
The billboard which was supposed to be up for about two days was taken down in a matter of hours, it seems. Pakistani ARMY is upset with the same. This is really heartening to know. Pakistani ARMY has lashed out at this gesture by their locals. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jimin's birthday celebration plans by Chinese ARMY revealed, Kim Kardashian hurt by Kanye West for washing dirty laundry in public and more
Moving on, this was not just only way the Pakistani BTS army celebrated the Still With You singer's birthday. They also had led projects displayed in Islamabad. Check out their happiness on seeing Jungkook's birthday wish here:
And this is not it, they even had charity donations as a part of celebrations.
All, that can be said here is Pakistani ARMY, BTS definitely appreciates this gesture. To quote RM aka Kim Namjoon (whose birthday is coming up next YAY!) "No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself." You have spoken yourself. And we are sure your love and admiration for BTS are reaching them. ARMY with ARMY!
