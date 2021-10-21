BTS announced their first non – virtual aka offline concert ever since the pandemic and lockdown a couple of days ago. The septet until now had been organizing virtual (online) concerts for the ARMY. The concert is called Permission To Dance on Stage and will be held in LA. Just yesterday, BTS members, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) came LIVE on VLive App and surprised the ARMY. The boys wanted to give spoilers to the ARMY ahead of their concert in the west. While they said it all in a playful and non-conforming manner, their statements have left BTS ARMY on tenterhooks about what to expect in this concert. So, let's check out their spoilers, apparently... Also Read - These are BTS' Jungkook's Top 4 dance practice videos that ARMY can never get enough of

Will BTS perform on PTD?

While discussing the spoilers, Jin asked J-Hope to give some spoilers. Hobi telepathically said "Permission To Dance," RM went on to add that it would be a huge twist if they don't perform on Permission To Dance at the Permission To Dance on Stage concert. Well, well, will they? Won't they? It'll be revealed on the day of the concerts.

?: Give some spoiler about the upcoming concert?

?: Permission To Dance

?: Will it be a twist if it's PTD concert but we wont do PTD performance.! WHAT?#RM #jin #jhope #PTD_ON_STAGE pic.twitter.com/aV0VSIekoA — BTS_UPDATES⁷ ? (@BTSupdate_7) October 20, 2021

Concert with BTS

V revealed that they all will be seen a lot at this concert. Well, this is surely a happy piece of news for the ARMY. It was anyway given, but there were still some doubts in ARMY's mind So, V confirmed it.

[TRANS] 201020 BTS Live Taehyung's spoiler for the upcoming Permission to Dance Concert: ?: We appear in it a lot. — TTP (@thetaeprint) October 20, 2021

Surprise guests at the concert

While talking about their appearance at the concert, RM wondered whether they can or cannot invite some special guests. He took two names, TXT and ENHYPEN saying, "We can't invite guests to the concert, can we? It's not like we can call TXT to perform 6 songs and ENHYPEN perform some others, right?"

?: We appear a lot at the concert

???: Of course

?: We'll always be at the concert!

?: We can't invite guests to the concert, can we? It's not like we can call TXT to perform 6 songs and ENHYPEN perform some others, right?

+@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/G1rYRo0JHC — alex⁷ (@iIlejeons) October 20, 2021

Taehyung turns director again

Y'all would remember how Taehyung had played the role of a director in one of the Run BTS episodes? Well, it seems TaeTae has yet again donned the director's cap. This time for the recorded videos (VCRs). He went on to add that he will now work with the company as well. Always, enthu when it comes to shooting.

?This vcr was done really well, That vcr! Who made the suggestions for the VCR?

?Taehyung gave suggestions for that vcr

?that's right!

? Taehyung gave the directions for the vcr

?that's right!!

? really?!

?I want to do some work at the company now pic.twitter.com/MhT5JSjHbg — TTP (@thetaeprint) October 20, 2021

Songs/ Outfit deets

BTS members went a little extra vague with their spoilers and revealed what could be their first song. But the thought that ARMY would be smart enough to guess the whole lineup. Hence they wondered whether they should talk about the ending song. One of the suggestions from the septet was that of the 13th song of BTS from the concert. They also talked about the costumes and the colour of their costumes. Jungkook revealed out of the seven, one of the members is wearing a colour from one of the costumes. RM added saying that this one concert will be a huge challenge for all of them.

BTS: Shall we give them a spoiler? Maybe the first song we'll perform? Maybe the 13th song? Do you know the 13th song? How about the color of one of our outfits?

? Everyone, just to let you know, this concert will really be a challenge for us. — christa⁷ ?? (@ryuminating) October 20, 2021

Location deets!

RM revealed that they had planned an offline concert in South Korea's main concert location but things didn't go as planned it seems. Jin added that they have to book a stadium/venue months in advance and RM added that they have to book the venue about 6 months before the concert. He added that they rented out stadiums for like 4 times. So, is BTS planning an offline concert in the city next year?

ARMY not in LA can get to enjoy the concert online. The tickets of the same sold out already.