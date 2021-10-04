Impressed by BTS' style in My Universe? Here's how much it will cost you to look like RM, Jungkook, J-Hope and others

K-pop boy band BTS is ruling the hearts of all. Their music is an instant hit among the fans. Currently, everyone is raving about their song My Universe in collaboration with Coldplay. The song is trending ever since its release and fans are crushing over how cool all the members of BTS and Coldplay look in the video. Well, but let us tell you that if you want to look like how BTS members look in My Universe video, you will have have shell out massive amounts. Also Read - BTS In the Soop 2: New pictures of Jimin, Jungkook, V, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope will make ARMY wish that 15 October arrives soon!

Here are all the details about Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jin's attire from My Universe. The group leader RM opted for brown jacket by designed by Japanese fashion designer Junya Watanabe worth $915. Jin opted for a multi-coloured crewneck which he teamed it up with a jacket. The crewneck was worth $355. Suga also chose layered clothing as he wore a full sleeves t-shirt and a jacket. The jacket whose sleeves he cut was worth $538 by A Cold Wall.

Jungkook wore the most expensive jacket among all. He pulled off a cargo military jacket by Junya Wantanabe worth $2835. V kept it pretty simple though in Descendant t-shirt costing $165.