K-pop band BTS consists of seven members - RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and V. All the seven members enjoy a great fan following. However, recently, fans or as they are known as ARMY got upset as a magazine used only six members in a group picture. Jungkook was cropped out and that did not go well with fans. BTS is 7 trended on Twitter with fans asking the magazine to use the complete group picture. They also demanded that Jungkook be respected and the fault be rectified. Read out a few tweets below: Also Read - BTS: A fan proposes Jimin for marriage but it is Jin's reply that leaves ARMY in splits

BTS IS 7.

Hey @Forbes please check your post and include all 7 members in it, BTS ARE SEVEN, fix it as soon as possible. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/egi9DiMIgg — Nini joonie? | (@niniijoon) November 15, 2021

The picture you used in your last article about BTS is not complete, Jungkook is not apparent clear. @Forbes please edit it and put this picture up for all 7 members of the group as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/s5ZFW9IXKI — Ran (@Ranvxl) November 15, 2021

? BTS IS 7. Kindly please check the photo you used cause BTS JUNGKOOK was cropped in the photo. Thank you

? Congratulations to BTS but it is not difficult to resize and fit all 7 in the picture. Jungkook is cropped from the right. Change your picture!#정국 #JUNGKOOK @Forbes pic.twitter.com/S7K7gesOHH — Thiên Kim (@ThinKim27642822) November 15, 2021

WHERE IS JUNGKOOK

BTS IS 7

FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK @Forbes

B — Hager (@rorw44) November 15, 2021

They could just use a more suitable crop or design. They also used ‘BTS’ in this article, so they are obligated to put all 7 of them in. It’s pure logic - and we are immature? BTS is 7. — ツ valeria⁷ | Lau Debut on Earth Day | (@valeria04143322) November 15, 2021

BTS IS 7

FORBES RESPECT JUNGKOOK Congratulations to BTS but it isnot difficult to resize and fit all 7 in the picture. Jungkook is cropped from the right. Change your picture! pic.twitter.com/oAV8hZe2SI — yuna (@yuniiou) November 15, 2021