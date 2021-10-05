BTS ARMY, how about a cup of coffee with Jimin's face on it? Check how THIS coffee shop is prepping for his birthday

K-pop band BTS is ultra famous. All the members - Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and RM are popular across the globe. There are die-hard fans of the band, known as ARMY, who would do anything to catch the attention of the septet. And then there are individual fan bases of members. This piece is dedicated to all the fans of Jimin. Since his birthday is around the corner, his fan base in Jordan did something very special. Also Read - Desi BTS ARMY makes Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal groove to Butter and it'll make you ROFL – watch video

FullMoon Café in Amman, Jordan celebrated Jimin's birthday pretty early by serving his fans with a coffee that had his face on it. A part from that the coffee shop gave cupsleeves, received stickers, photocards and much more with Jimin's face on it. Fans could get his face printed on the coffee of their choice. A machine managed to get his different pictures printed on the coffee. Many are sharing the pictures of the coffee on social media and stating that it is pretty difficult to drink the coffee with such a pretty face on it. Also Read - BTS: Leonardo DiCaprio confirms he's ARMY and his fave song is one of the most cinematic ones of the septet

I dont think i’m strong enough to stir this coffee ? #JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN https://t.co/fvlefXC1Kd — #BeLikeJimin ? (@soboksobok1013) October 5, 2021

Wowww it's so beautiful! How can I drink this coffee with Jimins smiley face? I think I'll preserve it and put it on a Jimin museum. Lol just kidding! ?? https://t.co/d9P9yv2s56 — Lan ? JIMTOBER LOCKDOWN (@tokyopromise) October 5, 2021

TheThaoVanHoa | BTS Jimin coffee with his face is so pretty, who wants to drink it? Fans around the world are going crazy with this cafe's special drink on the occasion of BTS Jimin's birthday.#방탄소년단지민 #JIMIN #ジミンhttps://t.co/GnlqeP7v34 — Jimin Kenya ? Jimtober ? (@pjmsupport_ke) October 5, 2021

Well, we agree with them. It is a little darn difficult to drink the coffee with such a cute face on it. Jimin, why you so cute? Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook's under-the-table advertising case update, Daniel Craig's No Time To Die breaks box office records and more