BTS gets nominated for Artist of the Year at American Music Awards; ARMY is charged to make them win – view tweets

K-pop band BTS has become the first ever Asian artist to get a nomination in Artist of the Year catergory at American Music Awards. They are in the running for the trophy against , , Olivia Rodrigo, and . Apart from this, they have received nominations in 'Favorite Pop Duo or Group,' and 'Favorite Pop Song' categories. With this, ARMY is unable to keep calms. Fans of the Bangtan Boys are doing their best to make their favourite band win.

artist of the year is literally huge. regardless of how you feel about tiktok please download the app and vote for bts. we NEED to give them this win! — noire (@silverykoo) October 28, 2021

ARMY listen, BTS Artist Of The Year nomination is huge as we've been waiting for this for years. American Music Awards is like the BBMAs. Prepare your Tiktok accounts as early as now. We will vote hard for BTS! — Jin (@JoonieArkive) October 28, 2021

Take AMAs very seriously, especially because we have been nominated for Artist of The Year.

Search 'AMAs' on TikTok

Vote for BTS pic.twitter.com/gCX0eRZ2hJ — BTS Voting Group (@BTSVotingFor7) November 1, 2021

this ama vote is extremely important, many award shows were reluctant to nominate BTS in main categories, this could be the 1st time bts wins ARTIST OF THE YEAR in ??. take it 100% seriously, vote on tiktok & the website everyday! Tiktok: Search AMA

Web: https://t.co/a5YitT01WG — r ?? busy ? (@epipeny) October 28, 2021

BTS got their first Artist of the year Award in South Korea after 4 years into their career at MAMA and now BTS have received their first Artist of the Year nomination in US after 5 years since thr US promo started in 2017..They never had it easy in either of the music industry! — sara⁷ ◡̈ (@TEARHOYAA) October 28, 2021