BTS' Indian ARMY collects a whopping amount to support a cause in Jimin, RM and Jungkook's honour

Just like how K-pop band BTS has a strong fan base in several parts of the globe, they have their ardent fans in India too. Indian fans of BTS are just as crazy as others. On that note, BTS' Indian ARMY did something really special. Ahead of Jimin's birthday, they started a fundraiser for a good cause. This fundraiser was also to honour RM and Jungkook who recently celebrated their birthdays.

As per the reports, the ARMY has collected Rs 1.65 lakh and the money would be given to NGO Habitat for Human India. The fundraiser was called Project Mi Casa. A member of Indian BTS ARMY revealed to Hindustan Times, "We donate to a cause for members' birthdays every year. It has become a tradition for us. We try to support new causes each time and also try to pick causes that resonate with us based on what we see happening around us or what we think would be a good project to pick up. This time, owing to us hearing about so many disasters happening around us for a long time now and so many families getting displaced in the process, the cause that Habitat for Humanity serves really resonated with us, and hence that was the NGO we decided to support for this project."

While Jimin's birthday is on October 13, RM celebrated his birthday on September 13 while Jungkook's birthday was on September 1. Through music, the band is entertaining millions of people out there and now their popularity is being used for a good cause.