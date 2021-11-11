BTS' Jin once placed doubts on his dancing abilities; V's reaction defending the Worldwide Handsome will leave ARMY emotional

K-pop band BTS comprising of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope is loved by all. They have millions of fan followers who literally pray to get one glimpse of the septet. Everyday we see them making it to the headlines. While their music is their USP, fans love to see the camaraderie that they share. Recently, we got a glimpse of the strong bond shared by Jin and V. In a video, we saw V coming to Jin's rescue as he doubted his dancing abilities. Also Read - BTS: ARMY left amazed seeing Jungkook's no equipment workout routine; appreciate his core strength

In the video, Jin says that he finds it very difficult to learn the complex choreography. "I'm not as good as learning the moves, compared to others," he says. In his defense the entire group says that he is good at it. V especially makes an extra effort to make Jin feel good. "You're good, don't say such things," and Jimin says, "We know the best, since we're there." As he starts doubting his dancing abilities, all the BTS members cut him off and say that he does a good job. J-Hope then jokes that he has heard that Jin even practices in shower. Over this, he replied, "Yes, in the shower. I could have hurt my head since it's dangerous if you fall." Lol! Watch the video below:

If this does not make you fall in love with BTS then we don't know what will! Fans are totally in love with the bond the Bangtan boys share. A comment read, "I literally cried over this statement of Jin about his dancing ability.. He himself doubted himself BUT as far as we knew He is a very good dancer..I am touched by the way the other members defended him.They knew that Jin is good in dancing???just sad that there are people who doesnt see how good Jin is."