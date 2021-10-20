BTS' Jin to debut in Squid Game 2? Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg and daughter Tilly's wish will make ARMYs excited

Netflix's show Squid Game is currently the most talked about show. The Korean thriller drama is gaining more and more attention, and has turned into a money minting machine for Netflix as it is getting great subscribers. On the other hand, K-pop band BTS is also among the most known bands ever. So how about clubbing the too? Of late, rumours had gone off that BTS member Jin maybe making his acting debut with Squid Game 2, all thanks to . Also Read - Hey BTS Army, did you notice this hidden message in the Bangtan Boys' Idol choreography?

The Shaun of the Dead star Simon Pegg took to his Instagram account to share a picture in September that had him dressed as a Squid Game contestant and there was a photo of Jin in the background. This left BTS' Jin's fans all excited speculating that Jin is going to be in part 2. But now, Simon has clarified why Jin was in the picture. In a live with his daughter Tilly, he said, "What happened was I took a picture for Netflix Korea, ’cause they sent us loads of Squid Game goodies. I just put Jin from BTS in the background of the picture because I wanted it to feel very Korean, and Jin is obviously a great ambassador for Korea." Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has become a ‘hopeless romantic’? His new MBTI personality type makes revelations that'll shock ARMY

Further, he did hope that we get to see Jin making his debut as an actor soon. "I don’t have any authority in regards to Squid Game, but I’m just a massive fan [. . .] But apparently, Jin studied acting, and I think he’d be very good, right? So, let’s hope we see him acting at some point," he said. Well, okay then! Also Read - Hey Army, BTS all set to open the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour - here's all you need to know about it