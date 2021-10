BTS' Jin's speech about turning 30 at Permission to Dance on Stage online concert leaves ARMY worried

K-pop band BTS is creating hell lot of noise among fans thanks to their Permission To Dance on stage online concert. The septet put up a great performance and fans also known as ARMY are going gaga over it. However, BTS member Jin has left his fans worried with his speech. The oldest member of the gang spoke about turning 30 and fans are worried that all the age-shamming is affecting him. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V apologises to ARMY, wins hearts; Jennifer Aniston mourns FRIENDS' 'Gunther' James Michael's death and more

In the speech he reportedly said, "I made a mistake today and I hate myself when something like this happens. When we were touring we had stamina. Now that we don't tour much, no matter how much we rehearse we can't fit into the atmosphere of a concert. I'm out of stamina and couldn't keep up. It's unfortunate now that I'm 30, my legs and body hurt. I want to tour and give my best before I turn Ill." Fans are tweeting about the same and showering love on him. Check out a few tweets here:

They can't praised seokjin without mentioning his age like wtf? He's only 30 and some of y'all acting like he's already 80 years old seriously? https://t.co/sqIwz3yNCh — OST KINGSEOKJIN (@DilfActorJin) October 26, 2021

jin you always ignite the stage with a strong singing and dazzling performance and you prove it to us every time ,age is nothing but just a number i’m so proud of you ? https://t.co/id6OccIYN3 — DÉ (@DEJAV0) October 25, 2021

notice how there are so many idols who are 30 years old but Jin is the only one they attack for his age https://t.co/7ZuzHwhgsY — sev⁷ ♡’s tete (@bluemilktae) October 26, 2021