BTS' Kim Nam-joon aka RM experiences 'worst day' as he accidentally deletes a song; ARMY is in 'pain' – read tweets

BTS group leader Kim Nam-joon aka RM recently left fans (ARMY) shocked as he revealed about his worst day. He took to Weverse to share that he accidentally deleted the new song that he was working on. "I made a mistake in cleaning today… So the audio files that I had been working on for a year were lost… I'm in a total mental breakdown… But I will still find strength… I was almost done with it… sure… the worst day outta this year I'm sad so I'm recording it on Moments," he wrote. Soon after he made this post, fans shared how sad they are because of this. Many sent in hearts, hugs and love to RM to get over his sad day. Check out a few tweets below:

I mean the song files are deleted its so devastating. I feel bad so bad I hope they'll recover it hope it's possible. ???

[weverse: RM @BTS_twt] — ?rie⁷ (@Coupsii_) November 11, 2021

thinking of the files RM accidentally deleted and that one song that can't be retrieved.. i'm in pain, bro.. pic.twitter.com/V2yaImHTeY — ᴮᴱ?????? ⁷? (@audreeiina) November 11, 2021

IM CRYING

RM JUST SAID HE DELETED ONE OF THEIR SONG FILES?????

Only our leader-only him/ — RED (tv) is out and im crying????? (@tays_ddaeng_13) November 11, 2021

RM is so relatable. What's worst than accidentally deleting all the products of your hard work? It's okaaaay Joon, it's just a bad day not a bad life. Life goes on?? @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uGLfDEz9ZS — PRPLXXI (@prplxxi) November 11, 2021

Fuck the computer system that hurt RM...It really made him have the worst day. Stupid bitch. — Shay⁷ (@not_shayyy) November 11, 2021