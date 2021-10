BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V apologises for not performing at the Permission To Dance on Stage concert due to his injury; ARMY has a meltdown

BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage concert was simply perfect except from one part. Member Kim Taehyung aka V could not perform the way he always does because of his calf injury. The handsome member of the Bangtan Boys performed whilst seated on a chair. Post the concert, V took to Weverse to apologise to his fans for the same and stated that he will bounce back stronger. He wrote, "I will come back even cooler. You guys bought expensive tickets, so I’m sorry I wasn’t able to sufficiently show (a good performance)." This left all his fans emotional who tweeted that his performance even though seated was just amazing. Check out a few tweets by ARMY here. Also Read - BTS member Jungkook's EPIC response to haters garners love from ARMY – view tweets

The way he is stopping his tears?..oh lord

Kim Taehyung you did exceptionally well today

We are so proud of you#PTD_ON_STAGE pic.twitter.com/qfG4pVwKGi — BTS ? (@all4youbangtan) October 24, 2021

noo taehyung don't worry you did so well and you were amazing ARMYs are so proud of you :(( i love you so much get well soon taetae ? YOU DID WELL TAEHYUNG

KING V ON STAGE #PTD_ON_STAGE pic.twitter.com/7b3uYaBBqf — jeya⁷ ? (@sunnyztaee) October 24, 2021

V's moves may be limited now due to his minor injury but he's still serving us his stage presence! ??✨ Get well soon, Taetae! ? #PTD_ON_STAGE pic.twitter.com/9vjaeoD3WO — Ves Garcia (@VGarciaINQ) October 24, 2021

Taehyung was in a lot of pain yet not once did he let it show throughout the 3 hour concert. He gave the stage his all unwavering in his efforts to put on a great show for us. We are immensely proud of you Taehyung. Your resilience deserves to be applauded pic.twitter.com/yl6YuuIr3w — TTP (@thetaeprint) October 24, 2021

Throughout the concert, taehyung doesn’t show any ounce of pain and endure what he was actually feeling. He give his best and deliver his parts amazingly despite sitting on some time, he is such a passionate performer, PROUD OF YOU KIM TAEHYUNG!pic.twitter.com/CcfddXMn6j — Elysha ? | KIM TAEHYUNG (@myonlyTAEger) October 24, 2021

EVEN THO KIM TAEHYUNG IS NOT DANCING HIS STAGE PRESENCE IS STRONGER THAN EVER. pic.twitter.com/64DA89zv5n — amber ♛ tae (@btseoulove) October 24, 2021