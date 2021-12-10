BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V treats fans with a goofy picture from Hawaii; thanks ARMY for 'pretending to not know him'

If you are a celebrity, taking holidays and enjoying alone time is a little difficult. Especially if you are as popular as BTS members, ARMY is going to mob you wherever you go. BUT! Kim Taehyung aka V is a lucky celeb. He recently took a trip down to Hawaii and wasn't bothered by any of his fans. This was revealed by the star himself on WeVerse. He took to the app to thank all his fans who noticed him in Hawaii but were good enough to give the star his space to enjoy his holidays. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Kim Taehyung's REPLIES to marriage proposals for J-Hope, Miley Cyrus takes a dig at ex-BF Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's affair and more

On WeVerse, he wrote, "Thank you ARMY for pretending to not know and for being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport love u." Along with the special message, BTS member also dropped a sweet picture giving out all Hawaiian vibes. In the picture, we can see him dressed in a blue floral shirt, yellow shorts, garland made of Orchids and a sea in the background. He is in full goofy mood as he is posing with a tree. Check out his picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEHYUNG (김태형) Updates (@taehyung.bighitentertainment)

BTS WEVERSE FEED V/TAEHYUNG 211209 TH: Thank you ARMY for pretending to not know and for being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport ? love u@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/APKrzKA2V3 — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) December 9, 2021

As per the reports, he has returned to South Korea and was papped at the airport. Earlier he revealed that he was enjoying a family vacation.