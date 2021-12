BTS band members Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope and Jungkook are having a blast in the US. Their Permission To Dance On Stage Live Concert is a hit and ARMY is going crazy over all the pictures and videos that are making it to the internet. Currently, ARMY is tripping over Jungkook as he removed his shirt while exiting the stage. Fans are unable to stop crushing over chiseled body. Also Read - BTS: 'Thank you ARMY, I Love You,' overwhelmed Jin expresses gratitude as birthday wishes flood in with Moon ARMY Bombs at SoFi

jin touching jungkook’s chest and wiping the sweat on his shirt ??? pic.twitter.com/YvpkLf0jS3 — iren⁷ (@irenouken) November 29, 2021

jungkook taking off his shirt while leaving the stage pic.twitter.com/fLqrdCZeZc — jk updates ★ (@jjklve) December 2, 2021

jungkook pulling his shirt and showing his abs in fake love oh god pic.twitter.com/5JO6dlk571 — jk updates ★ (@jjklve) November 29, 2021

Acckkk RiP on his SHiRT ?He's know how to kill me now ??this is illegal Mr.JEON??#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/UOi4XGKM6X — JeonJungkook (@Jungkook98Jeon) November 28, 2021

jungkook taking off his shirt I WAS GONNA PASS OUTTTTT pic.twitter.com/L56obdk3Bh — marty⁷ (@hyyhboys) December 2, 2021

jungkook taking off his shirt before leaving the stage again, his back muscles oh my god?!?!? pic.twitter.com/TKOL1zUL6f — jk updates | vids ? (@jjklve_) December 3, 2021

JUNGKOOK RLY RIPPED THE SHIRT OFF ON HIS WAY OUT THE WAY I CHOKED pic.twitter.com/k9iCL1y238 — taejincember ? (@prdjkj) December 2, 2021

Why are you Screaming?!

Nothing..Just Jungkook taking off his shirt while leaving the stage..?? pic.twitter.com/YlR0rGwaod — Jismkook?BTS⁷ (@Jismkook_twt) December 2, 2021

JUNGKOOK RIPPING HIS SHIRT OFF WHILE GOING BACKSTAGE AGAIN... UR KIDDING pic.twitter.com/wY1d9VKOki — ROCKSTAR JK. (@rockstarJKK) December 3, 2021