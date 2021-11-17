BTS leader RM is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ community and these instances are proof

K-pop band BTS uses its popularity to support the right causes. Time and again we have seen the band members extending their support to movements that strive to bring a good change in the society. Be it the Black Lives Matter or a movement to stop violence against children - J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, V and Jungkook have always made efforts to associate themselves with social causes. Group leader RM has been extending his support to LGBTQ community on various occassions. Also Read - BTS members respond to worried ARMY's 'Have a Safe Flight' in the cutest possible manner - view posts

When band BTS first visited the United Nations to promote their Love Myself campaign with UNICEF, RM encouraged people to find their voice and 'speak themselves' regardless of gender. He was quoted saying, "I want to hear your voice. I want to hear your conviction," RM said. "No matter where you're from, skin color, gender identity, just speak for yourself. Find your name and find your voice." Prior to this, RM had appreciated Troye Sivan's track 'Strawberries & Cigarettes' from Love Simon. He had shared the song and tweeted, "good." Later, he had promoted Same Love by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and mentioned that after learning the meaning of the lyrics, the song became "twice as good."

RM's moves to support LGBTQ community in anyway possible has also encouraged the ARMY (BTS' fans) to do the same. It is indeed heartwarming for his fans to see him being associated with such causes. In fact, he has even got the term 'feminist' for this views. And all of this for right reasons. Kudos to RM.