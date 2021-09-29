BTS Poll verdict: ARMY decides who among the Bangtan boys is 'perfect date material' and we are not surprised with the result

Jungkook, Suga, V, RM, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope together make for K-pop band BTS and oh boy, all of them are so charming. While they are loved as a group, the members have their individual fan base. All of them are loved dearly for the characteristics and traits that they hold. And of course, all of them are pretty popular among girl fans who would do anything to grab the attention of the BTS members. Some of them may be even dreaming of dating their favourite BTS member. On that note, we conducted a poll asking fans to pick the one member who is perfect date material and well, we are not very surprised with the results. Also Read - BTS' RM and SUGA prove that they're perfect for Khatron Ke Khiladi as they perform Permission To Dance on a bridge 541 meters above ground level in latest Run BTS episode

In total, 11,444 participated in this poll and it is adorable V aka Kim Tae-hyung who received the maximum votes. Beating everyone else, V received 3,941 votes. The second one to get the maximum votes is Jungkook. He got 2,692 votes. Third position was held by Jimin with 1,888 votes. RM got 1,063 votes while Jin got 762. Last on this list is Suga who received 512 votes.

So it is pretty clear that it is V who has won the poll. It seems his adorable looks, irresistible charm and grounded nature is a hit among his fans. V sure seems to be the man of many girls' dream and is immensely popular among his girl ARMY.

Meanwhile, fans are currently crushing over a latest selfie of V that he shared online. The vocalist shared a selfie with a wine bottle and shared that he does not remember where the picture was taken. Guess, the bottle has a lot to do with it.