BTS' Suga tests positive for COVID-19; worried ARMY trends 'GET WELL SOON YOONGI' – check tweets

BTS member Suga has tested positive for Coronavirus. Agency Big Hit Music put up a post on social media confirming the same. The member of K-pop band had recently traveled to the US for the concert. Later, it was being speculated that he may have visited Malibu going by his pictures. He returned to Korea on December 23 and on December 24 his test results stated that he is COVID-19 positive, reveals the press release shared by the agency. It also mentioned that Suga did not come in contact with any other members upon his arrival. The announcement of him testing positive for COVID-19 has left all his fans super worried. On Twitter, fans are trending Get Well Soon Yooni and praying for his speedy recovery. Also Read - BTS: OMG! Suga tests positive for COVID-19; had returned from the US earlier this week

Praying for your fast recovery ??? Get well soon Yoongi, love. You're a strong person. I know you will get through this. ARMY is always here by your side. pic.twitter.com/fLgYyNZUqm — ᴛᴇɴᴛᴇɴ⁷ ♡̷̷ˎˊ ?? (@mochiyngs) December 24, 2021

yoongi isn't presenting any symptoms as of today, and hopefully it will remain like that. let's pray for his speedy recovery and send him strength. get well soon, yoongi ?? — ︎정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) December 24, 2021

Get well soon Yoongi~ praying for your safe recovery and vibrant health ♡ pic.twitter.com/P6wUpV9Ree — BTS V UNION ? (@VGlobalUnion) December 24, 2021

Yoongi was confirmed with covid-19 with no symptoms and currently undergoing treatment per the guidelines of healthcare authorities. Get well soon Yoongi, we wish you a speedy recovery ? pic.twitter.com/H6Efce90v3 — Dita ⁷ (@almostdita) December 24, 2021

FCK covid !?

Get well soon yoongi ah~ we know our Yoongi is so strong as compared to this tiny fcking covid.

Fighting !! :( pic.twitter.com/6SCmUNUIrP — Bangtan World (@Ayushi07019728) December 24, 2021

Get well soon, Yoongi! We love you very much and are wishing you a speedy recovery! Use this time to rest and eat well, we all will be thinking of you! #GetWellSoonSuga ?? pic.twitter.com/VxzjkBW1sU — daily yoongi (@MYGBODY) December 24, 2021