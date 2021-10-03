BTS sweeps away 5 big trophies at the Fact Music Awards 2021; ARMY floods Twitter with congratulatory tweets

K-pop band BTS is once again trending on social and this time because of their gigantic victory at Fact Music Awards 2021. The band comprising of RM, Jugkook, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope won the Daesang (Grand Prize), Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Listener’s Choice, Fan N Star Most Voted (Singer), and the U+ Idol Live Popularity Award. Their fans also known as ARMY are more than happy to see their favourite band achieving such great success. On Twitter, ARMY is showering the band with congratulatory posts. Also Read - My Universe: Meet the super-hot band members of Supernova7 who played aliens in BTS And Coldplay’s music video
