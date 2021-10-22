Korean boy band BTS has captivated everyone attention with their music. They are loved across the globe and have fans in every part of the world. Even in Bollywood, they have some dedicated fans. Here's a list of Bollywood celebs who 'purple' BTS. Also Read - These are BTS' Jungkook's Top 4 dance practice videos that ARMY can never get enough of

The leggy lass not once but on several occasions has expressed that she is a fan of BTS. She had once liked a picture when Louis Vuitton got BTS on board as the brand ambassador. Earlier, she had shared a few pictures of her with the phrase 'I purple you'. ARMY knows that it is the term coined by the boy band. Also Read - After rumours of V and Jimin's Friends song being included in Marvel’s Eternals, ARMY shares 5 more BTS songs they feel are perfect for the MCU

[INSTAGRAM] : Deepika Padukone Liked LV's latest posts ft. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/O441xC63OL — Deepika South FC (@DeepikaSouthFC) April 23, 2021

A R Rahman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

The music genius took to his Instagram in the past, and shared a short clip of K Pop band performing with Lil Nas X on his hit song, Old Town Road. He is fond of the band and fans are waiting for their colab.

The Malang actress is a fan of the band. Boy With Luv and Home are some of her favourite BTS tracks. She recently even shared a video using BTS' song My Universe with Coldplay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) ? (@dishapatani)

Tiger Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

When Dynamite released, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and posted his dance video on the song. He captioned it, "Anyone else in love with BTS’ new single! #dynamite?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Ayushmann is a fan of the band and follows them on social media. "I indeed enjoy all kinds of music, like exploring a lot and love listening to them. Euphoria happens to be one of the favourites," the actor told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

In the past, Diljit expressed his admiration for the K Pop band through a tweet. Tagging BTS, he wrote, "They r Lit. Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT. Respect entire team #BTS."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

The Rockstar and actress is fond of the band and follows them on social media.

Badshah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

When the BTS song, Boy with Luv had released, Badshah had written on social media, "I'm hooked to @BTS_twt boy with luv. @halsey killed it too. What melody, what visuals!!!! Ooa ooa ooa ooa!"