Grammy Award Nominations 2022: From BTS in the running for the coveted trophy to the show timing, presenters and more – here's all you need to know

Post the American Music Awards 2021, fans are now pumped up for Grammy Award 2022. Tomorrow the nominations for the same will be announced and fans are already excited to know more about the ceremony. There is a strong buzz that K-pop band BTS will find its nomination in several categories and their fans known as ARMY are already rooting for them. So here is all you need to know about the same.

The nominations of 64th GRAMMY Awards with be announced today, i.e., 23rd of November, 2021. In India, it will air tomorrow at approximately 9 am PT. The nominations will live stream from GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles. The presenters of the nominations would be past GRAMMY nominees including Jon Batiste, BTS, four-time GRAMMY Award winner H.E.R., and special guests including Maneskin.

Talking about the main ceremony, it will take place on January 31, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. In India, it will telecast at 6.30-9 am IST.

It is being predicted that Olivia Rodrigo will win big at Grammy Awards 2022. Apart from her K-pop band BTS for Butter, for Peaches, Doja Cat for Kiss Me More, for Willow, for Positions, Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever and others are expected to get positions in nominations in various categories. Only once the full list of nominations is out that we would know who can actually with the coveted gramophone trophy.

Meanwhile, BTS won big at American Music Awards and ARMY is more than happy with their victory.