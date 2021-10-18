Hey BTS ARMY, did you know THIS member was the brains behind the iconic choreography in Spine Breaker?

Be it Permission to Dance or Dynamite, K-pop band BTS has excelled in making music that entertains the audience across the globe. But apart from the peppy beats, what attracts the audience is the most is that the BTS members pull off very cool choreography in their songs. All the seven members - Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V are incredible dancers and we get a glimpse of their skill in every song. And here's something interesting for the ARMY in terms of BTS' dancing talent. Any idea who choreographed the iconic Spine Breaker step? Well, it is none other than Jin. Also Read - BTS: ARMY appreciates Jungkook for THIS reason and it will melt your heart

In a video of BTS FESTA 2017, Jin explains how he got the Spine Breaker step that was very unique. As per Jungkook's interpretation, it was something like a 'shark fin'. Jin explains, "First you bend, then straighten your hands." Everyone laughs hard as he explains the details of the step. He also calls his choreography the most original as he supposedly literally interprets the lyrics to make dance steps. Watch the video below: Also Read - 'Congratulations J-Hope' trends as Chicken Noodle soup enters top 100 most liked videos on Youtube; joins ranks of fellow member Suga and PSY

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Jin is all set to croon the main theme song for K-drama titled Jirisan starring Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon. A statement made by the production company read, "BTS’s Jin’s song for the Jirisan OST will be the main theme song for Jirisan, and you will be able to hear it starting from midway through the drama. We will announce the release date [for the song] at a separate time," as reported by Soompi. Also Read - BTS ARMY showers support on VMIN and PRODUCER JIMIN aka Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin as rumours of their song Friends getting included in Marvel's Eternals surface – view tweets