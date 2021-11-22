Korean pop band BTS has fans in every part of the world. Jungkook, RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jimin are loved by all their fans who desperately wait to get a glimpse of the septet. With such popularity, BTS definitely becomes one of the hottest artist group for advertisements. If a brand has these seven promoting the products, it is bound to affect the sales. Well, with great amount of advertisements coming their way, BTS has made a great money this year. Also Read - BTS: 'Please wrap it up' grabs ARMYs attention as Jin HILARIOUSLY takes Jungkook away from the mic at the AMAs 2021

The year 2021 so far has been very successful one for BTS. Apart from winning awards, they bagged many advertisements and even earned a whopping amount through it. Their biggest association was with McDonalds for BTS Meal. As reported by Showbiz Cheatsheat, he made $8.89 million from this deal. BTS associated with Fila, Samsung, Hyundai, and a Korean beer brand called Kloud over this year. South Korea's Entertainment Weekly Live reported that in the year 2021, BTS made $55 million over the year so far. It is stated that BTS has made the most amount of money through advertisement in South Korea. Despite the pandemic and its effects, BTS managed to keep their finances in place.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently trending because they have won big at American Music Awards. They have been named as The Artist of The Year. They have managed to beat , , The Weeknd, and others. Their song Butter has become the Favorite pop song. They also performed on My Universe along with Coldplay.