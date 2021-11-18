After being in a relationship for 2 long years, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits. The couple fell in love with each other when they collaborated for their famous song Senorita and since then they had been setting serious relationship goals for all. However, destiny had something else planned for the two and they have now decided to walk separate paths. As they announced their splits, fans are digging out their old videos and sharing how heartbroken they are with the news. Also Read - Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce the end of their 'romantic relationship' after dating for two years

In one of the videos we stumbled upon, we see Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello talking about how hurt they are with people commenting on their kissing skills. They reacted to the comment that said that they kiss like fish. So in the video, they decided to show their fans how they actually kiss and in turn added a humour element to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

It was on Instagram that the two announced their breakup. They mentioned that they will remain to be best friends and love each other as human beings. They wrote, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Shawn and Camila's fans are truly heartbroken with this news.