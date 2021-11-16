The cost of BTS member Jungkook's Louis Vuitton Denim jacket will leave ARMY in a tizzy

There is no doubt that K-pop band BTS' member Jungkook is one of the most handsome men on this planet. He is a fashion freak and loves to be a trendsetter all the time. Every time he makes an appearance, Jungkook makes sure to look all cool and handsome. Be it is hair colour or swag-filled clothes, Jungkook is always dressed fashionably. For his recent outing with the band, Jungkook slipped into a denim jacket and looked handsome AF. But its cost will give you nightmares. Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook REVEALED his favourite song and left the members and ARMY in a shock

In BTS' Melon Music Award My Record video, we saw Jungkook in the front showing off his fashion sense. He donned luxury brand Louis Vuitton's the staples edition DNA denim jacket with a black polo neck t-shirt. Do you know how much the jacket costs? Well, it is worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Yes, you can take a roundtrip to Maldives in that much money. Also Read - OMG! BTS World Official Twitter account is suspended leaving ARMY enraged – deets inside

( bts melon mma my record ) pic.twitter.com/MzKQ0VfTtq — BTS STYLE⁷ (slow) (@BangtanStyling) November 15, 2021

Not just the jacket, Jungkook's hair colour also captured ARMY's attention. Fans were quick to derive that Jungkook has changed his hair colour from mint green to light brown. Also Read - BTS member V surprises ARMY with a throwback with Jungkook's dog Bam and BTS ARMY is having a meltdown – view tweets

JUNGKOOK LONG FADED MINT HAIR ???? pic.twitter.com/tEixkKTigh — pari ting ting ball (@perfectboykoo) November 15, 2021