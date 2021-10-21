The most expensive things BTS' Suga owns proves he loves to live the good life; you will be left stunned

K-pop band BTS is world famous and we such fame, comes humongous money too. Every member of the boyband is said to have a net worth that a lay man can only imagine in his dreams. Today, let's take a look at BTS member Min Yoon-gi who goes by the name Suga's net worth and the list of expensive things he owns. As per the reports, Suga's new worth is said to be $25 million and most of it, he seems to invest in fashion. Also Read - BTS: When V and Jungkook's answers to the same question proved that they are like chalk and cheese

Suga appears to be a fashion freak and owns some of the most expensive apparels ever. All the members of BTS love to stay in style and especially Suga. He just loves to flaunt his fashion sense and never has he disappointed his fans with his choices. Well, how would he? He has all the money to spend on the most fashionable apparels. The expensive purchases he seems to have made include Bottega Veneta Spring 2018 Peach Rose Lamb jacket worth $5900, a tie bar Thom Browne costing $2607, Gucci Grey-Blue Wool jacket with a formal vest worth $3600, a Gucci Interlocking G Patch jacket worth $2600 and much more. He also owns a range of expensive shoes from brands like New Balance, Gucci and Balenciaga. Also Read - From surprise guests to the '13th song': BTS members dish out Permission To Dance concert SPOILERS for ARMY!

Apart from expensive clothes, Suga is also the owner of a plush house located in UN Village in South Korea. The cost of this house is said to $3 Million. And this is the cost when he had made the purchase. Well, well, Suga definitely knows how to spend his money well. Also Read - These are BTS' Jungkook's Top 4 dance practice videos that ARMY can never get enough of