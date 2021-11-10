This bride Army takes her love for BTS to the next level; incorporates the K-Pop band as a theme into her wedding - view pics

K-pop boy band BTS is grabbing attention and how. They have an ardent fan following on social media and people indeed love them a lot. To a degree that fans are now having a BTS themed wedding. Yes, you heard that right. A lady fan made her wedding day special by incorporating BTS elements. She walked the aisle holding a BTS ARMY bomb along with purple flowers and when she said 'I Do', guests turned on the lightsticks. The pictures from the wedding have gone viral on social media and they are indeed very beautiful. Do not miss out on the big cutout of BTS member Jin. The bride happily posed with it. She is truly a BTS fan, we must say! Check out the pictures here: Also Read - BTS: Suga treats ARMY with a stunning selfie; J-Hope calls him a 'cute villian'

An ARMY got married yesterday but instead of holding a bouquet of flowers,she used an "ARMY BOMB" instead.The time when she said Yes,she/they turned the lightstick up making this wedding pretty unique and memorable!?

Get a man who'll love & support u

#BTSARMY #BTS_twt @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BThcVvlY32 — TaeSimu⟭⟬ (@SamsiaSimu) November 9, 2021

