WHAT? Here's why BTS' airport security reminded all ARMYs of Netflix's Squid Game

K-pop boy band BTS has finally landed in Los Angeles, US. Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga are set for their mega show in the US titled Permission To Dance On Stage. It is set to happen in California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2. While the Bangtan reached US, all their fans expected a huge media frenzy and more. However, tight security around the boys managed to keep them safe. In fact there was Squid Game level security for BTS. We are not kidding. Pictures and videos of the BTS members from the airport show a few security members dressed as Squid Game guards. ARMY is totally tripping over the same. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Move over BTS McDonald’s meal, Rashmika Mandanna fans are in for a treat with ‘The Rashmika Meal’ – read deets
Also Read - BTS: Did you know Jungkook was once obsessed with THIS one thing in Jin and Suga's room? Here's how they got rid of it
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.