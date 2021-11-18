WHAT? Here's why BTS' airport security reminded all ARMYs of Netflix's Squid Game

K-pop boy band BTS has finally landed in Los Angeles, US. Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga are set for their mega show in the US titled Permission To Dance On Stage. It is set to happen in California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2. While the Bangtan reached US, all their fans expected a huge media frenzy and more. However, tight security around the boys managed to keep them safe. In fact there was Squid Game level security for BTS. We are not kidding. Pictures and videos of the BTS members from the airport show a few security members dressed as Squid Game guards. ARMY is totally tripping over the same. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Move over BTS McDonald’s meal, Rashmika Mandanna fans are in for a treat with ‘The Rashmika Meal’ – read deets

squid game cosplayers waiting for bts at the airport ??? pic.twitter.com/bFofdDVTUV — anshu (@tetelvly) November 17, 2021

AYO WHICH ONE OF YALL COSPLAYED AS THE SQUID GAME DUDES AT THE AIRPORT HELPPSDFMOSFOI pic.twitter.com/spgfYNiXqk — Jungkook (real, exams)⁷ IA and dying (@JeonSmhh) November 17, 2021

I didn't know BTS were the VIPS in Squid Games but it makes a lot of sense https://t.co/3lcy39Yf58 — OG Justin Seagull⁷--- ? ⟬⟭ SEEING BTS SOON ⟭⟬ ? (@JUSTINSEAGULLOG) November 17, 2021

#WelcomeToLA_BTS lol even the #squid_game cos players are also waiting to see bts ???? https://t.co/Ns1fscs3Sq — jitaekook14 (@jitaekook014) November 17, 2021

bodyguards are not enough to protect bts, that's why they get squid game guards.?? https://t.co/piIvEx3rUK — ian⁷ (@ianlyncolomaa) November 17, 2021

this obv means bts acting career coming squid game season 2 thank u ? — ivanna⁷ (@inlovejhs) November 17, 2021