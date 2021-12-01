When Kim Kardashian wanted to work in a Bollywood film and chose Salman Khan over Shah Rukh Khan

Many Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, , , , and others have left a mark in the Hollywood film industry. Even Hollywood stars like , , and others have appeared in Hindi films. Also Read - Will Salman Khan come to Jacqueline Fernandez's rescue in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case? Actress in turmoil after kissing pic with the conman surfaces

But, don't you guys think it would be great to watch in a Bollywood film? Well, there was a time when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wanted to work in a Hindi film.

In 2011, a report in Times Of India, had quoted Kim's close friend Sheeraz Hasan, "Kim Kardashian is very interested in doing a Bollywood film. Over the last 12 months, she's been approached by Bollywood producers who want her to do a dance number. We thought it was a great idea. She asked me for names she could debut with, and there can be no one besides and ."

But, Kim’s first choice was the Dabangg Khan. Sheeraz further stated, "She said I want to work with both of them, but I’d like to work with Salman first.”

A movie starring Salman Khan and Kim Kardashian would have been great, but we wonder why we haven’t seen them in a film together yet.

Kim is mainly known for her projects like Kim Kardashian (pornographic film), television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.

She has also been in the news for her personal life. Earlier, this year, she got separated from and now, there are strong reports of her dating Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, Salman Bhai has been busy promoting his film Antim: The Final Truth. The film has received a decent response at box office looking at the current pandemic situation. He will next be seen in movies like Tiger 3, Bhaijaan, and .